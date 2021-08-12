A very English Emmy battle? Our pundits are divided between Paul Bettany and Hugh Grant

One of the more unsettled categories at the Emmys this year is Best Limited/TV Movie Actor. It’s a rather, um, open race, and it feels like any of the five nominees — Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) — could win. Or does it? If you go by our pundits, this is shaping up to be a battle between two Brits.

Bettany and Grant currently occupy the top two spots in the odds. Bettany actually has a pretty healthy lead over Grant — 71/20 to 37/10 — as he boasts more winner picks overall, but things are much closer when you zero in on the Experts and editors. There are 10 Experts predicting a Bettany victory while 12 are backing Grant (Odom and Miranda each have one pick). It’s a dead heat among the editors as Bettany and Grant each have six predictions to prevail.

If nominations had shaken out differently, it’s safe to say that the rankings would not look like this. Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”) was in first place in the nominations odds by an overwhelming margin, but he wound up snubbed. “The Good Lord Bird” only managed to nab one bid, for main title design. On the other hand, “WandaVision” over-performed with 23 nominations, the second biggest haul behind “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian,” which each grabbed 24. Bettany, who uttered one of the TV lines of the season with “What is grief, if not love persevering?”, swiftly rose to the top spot post-noms and has not vacated it since. He is also the only nominee whose show is up for Best Limited Series as “The Undoing” and “Halston” were snubbed, while “Hamilton” is a whole different animal and is nominated for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Grant has been a steady No. 2 this entire season, but his show’s only other nomination is for production design. Though “The Undoing” was a big hit when it aired in the fall, it didn’t exactly stick the landing and then saw all its “HBO murder mystery” mojo seized by “Mare of Easttown,” which did stick the landing and collected 16 bids. Still, Grant’s against-type performance was singled out, and there is a line of thinking that voters might not want to award a Marvel superhero character.

As for the other gents, McGregor, who’s in fourth place between Odom and Miranda, is in a similar situation as Grant in that his series also underperformed with just five nominations. Unlike Grant, though, neither he nor “Halston” ever had much buzz as the Netflix series pretty much came and went when it dropped in May. “Hamilton” is an X factor. It got 12 nominations, including seven for acting, and it’d be unwise to dismiss the actors completely as stage performances that have already been amply awarded, but at the same time, there likely are some voters who don’t want to award 5-year-old stage performances that were filmed for posterity and a theatrical release initially.

If this is really a Bettany vs. Grant bout, it’s not the only thing they have in common. Grant earned his first Emmy nomination in 2019 for his performance on “A Very English Scandal,” and Bettany, who’s on his maiden bid, will star in the second season, which has been retitled “A Very British Scandal” because of its Scottish subject matter. And to bring this full circle, McGregor is, of course, Scottish.

