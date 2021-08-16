How Paul Bettany doing double duty in ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Uncle Frank’ could help him win the Emmy

As of this writing Paul Bettany is the front-runner (with 71/20 odds according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users) to win Best Movie/Limited Actor at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance in the Disney+ limited series “WandaVision.” Let’s consider a couple of the important factors that could help him come out on top.

Bettany plays Vision, an android who’s trying to hide his superhero identity by living a happy suburban life in Westview, New Jersey, with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). As the couple’s surroundings cycle through different eras of television sitcom tropes, they begin to suspect that something strange is happening to them.

Of this year’s nominees for Best Movie/Limited Actor, Bettany happens to be the only one whose show is up for Best Limited Series. That could help him considerably. After all, the other men in his category each appear to have some disadvantages. For instance, Hugh Grant is well respected, but “The Undoing” doesn’t seem to have a whole lot of support from the television academy. His co-stars Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland were both overlooked in their respective categories, and the show only has one other below-the-line nomination, for production design.

“Halston” has a little more support with four other noms below the line, but the show debuted with mixed reviews on Netflix in May and Ewan McGregor is its only acting nominee. So it could be difficult for him to pull off a win in this category. Although limited nominations support didn’t hurt Mark Ruffalo last year: despite being the lone nominee for “I Know This Much is True,” he still managed to win. So hope is not lost for Grant and McGregor.

Then there are the two stars of “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. While vote-splitting is possible, keep in mind that when the two of them dueled for Best Actor in a Musical at the 2016 Tony Awards, Odom ended up beating Miranda. The taping of the Broadway smash proved to be a big hit since debuting on Disney+ over a year ago and managed to receive seven acting nominations from the television academy, which is more acting bids than any other movie or limited series this year.

However, there is the question of whether voters are willing to award a performance that was designed for the stage. While several such roles have been nominated in the past, very few of them actually won. You have to go all the way back to 1993 when Robert Morse won this award for his performance as Truman Capote in a taping of Jay Presson Allen‘s one-man play “Tru” on PBS. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible for Miranda or Odom to win, but it may be a big hurdle.

“WandaVision,” meanwhile, received 23 Primetime Emmy nominations overall, more than the other three programs in this category combined. And Bettany also happens to star in one of this year’s Best Television Movie nominees, “Uncle Frank.” In that film from Amazon Prime Video, he plays Frank Bledsoe, a college professor based in New York City in the 1970s. He ends up taking his 18-year-old niece Beth (Sophia Lillis) on a road trip to Creekville, South Carolina, for the funeral of the family’s patriarch, Daddy Mac (Stephen Root). But they’re unexpectedly joined by Frank’s lover, Walid “Wally” Nadeem (Peter Macdissi).

We’ve seen how extra visibility on the small screen can help actors win Emmys. In 2019 Patricia Arquette had two separate nominations for two separate miniseries she participated in that season: one for Best Movie/Limited Actress for “Escape at Dannemora” and another for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for “The Act.” She ended up winning for “The Act” while the other prize went to Michelle Williams for “Fosse/Verdon.” Bettany only has the one nomination for “WandaVision” this year, but for Emmy voters in the actors branch, if they also watched “Uncle Frank,” then they may want to reward him for the wide range of performances he has given this past year.

