Paula Abdul (‘The Masked Dancer’) makes first correct guess of Season 1 — how’d she do it?

At long last, Paula Abdul is on the board with a correct guess on “The Masked Dancer” Episode 4. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the former “American Idol” judge named Brian McKnight as the secret celebrity inside the Cricket costume, and when he removed his mask, she was proven right. Paula now ties Ken Jeong and Brian Austin Green with one point each; fellow panelist Ashley Tisdale is still waiting for magic to strike. Scroll down for the updated list of judges’ correct guesses.

So how did Paula smartly guess Cricket’s identity when none of the other super-sleuths even came close? It was all about the dancing clocks. During Cricket’s final performance to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan, there were several backup dancers with clock masks all frozen at 1:00. Paula took that to be a hint to McKnight’s hit record “Back at One,” which was 100% true.

“I definitely picked up some old school moves and I saw Motown in there,” Paula proclaimed after Cricket’s dance. “You’re not a trained dancer, but you certainly know how to perform. So I’m thinking a musician.” When she asked the green insect where he gets his confidence, he readily admitted it all comes from his wife. Paula later responded, “I don’t think he’s an athlete or a comedian like we all thought last time. I definitely saw a lot of Vegas clues last time and musicians have residencies in Vegas all the time.” The clues of the clocks and the knight convinced her it was McKnight.

Paula’s first three guesses of the season weren’t as savvy. She mistook Disco Ball for Ving Rhames (instead of Ice-T), Ice Cube for Tim Gunn (instead of Billy Nye) and Moth as Kathy Griffin (instead of Elizabeth Smart). Next up on the reality TV show is the Super Six episode, which will air January 27 on Fox.

Here’s a running tally of the judges’ scores so far on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1:

Ken Jeong — 1 correct guess

Bill Nye as Ice Cube

Brian Austin Green — 1 correct guess

Elizabeth Smart as Moth

Paula Abdul — 1 correct guess

Brian McKnight as Cricket

Ashley Tisdale — 0 correct guesses

