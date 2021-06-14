‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ reveals how new forensics (and clever sleuthing) finally caught an elusive serial killer

Lucky for the British streamer BritBox, voters for the longform categories at the Emmys have historically lavished trophies upon nearly all things British. That’s jolly good news for “The Pembrokeshire Murders,” a three-part drama series now being weighed by voters.

The series is based upon a real murder spree, staring Luke Evans as Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, who decided to re-revive a 20-year-old unsolved case that might now yield new results based upon recent technological advances in forensic DNA analysis. The killings occurred in the 1980s, apparently linked to a string of burglaries, and were ultimately tied to a Welsh serial killer named John Cooper, who is portrayed by Keith Allen.

“The Pembrokeshire Murders” is the thirteenth in a string of ITV mini-series featuring infamous British murder cases of the past two centuries.