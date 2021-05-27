‘PEN15’ poised to make Emmys history as Hulu’s first Best Comedy Series nominee

The critically acclaimed “PEN15” is poised to make history at the upcoming Emmy Awards as Hulu’s first-ever Best Comedy Series nominee. The sophomore season of this laffer is currently ranked fourth in our exclusive odds. Two years ago co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who play middle school students, reaped a writing bid for the first season; they lost to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for season two of “Fleabag.”

In season two of “PEN15,” their characters continue to navigate school life, including love-obsessed witchcraft phases and dealing with divorced parents, while maintaining their everlasting friendship. The show rose in the estimation of critics and has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes (up 6% points) and is at 93 on Metacritic (up 11). It could ride this wave to the Emmys, where the Best Comedy Series race is wide-open with only one of the past two years slates of contenders (“The Kominsky Method”) eligible again.

“PEN15” could well mirror the trajectory of one of last year’s nominees: FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.” It too had an acclaimed first season but only vied for cinematography and sound editing at the Emmys. Besides that series bid for season two, the show earned three writing nominations as well as four more at the Creative Arts awards.

We are predicting that Erskine is a lock for a Comedy Actress nomination while Konkle is on the brink. Unlike at the Oscars, dual nominations in a category aren’t uncommon at the Emmys. Just ask Linda Cardellini. She was recognized alongside her previously nominated co-star Christina Applegate last year for the second season of Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” Three years prior, Jane Fonda was included in a similar fashion to Cardellini, alongside a previously nominated co-star Lily Tomlin for her co-lead role in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” This phenomenon is down to the different voting systems. Oscar voters choose just five performances in each category while Emmy voters tick off as many names as they please.

The show could also reap duelling bids in the supporting actress race. Yutsuko Erskine (as Maya’s mother Yuki) and Melora Walters (as Anna’s mother Kathy) deliver moving and heartfelt performances in the show’s second season. Kathy grapples with divorce, and there is a memorable mother-daughter scene in the season finale “Opening Night.” Yuki is often very traditional and stern in her parenting of Maya, but has some beautifully soft, maternal moments throughout; she is particularly affecting during the bath scene in “Sleepover.” In just the past decade, Marin Hinkle (“The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”), Allison Janney (“Mom”) and Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) were each nominated multiple times for their work as TV moms

And after those recent WGA bids, “PEN15” could easily rack up to two or three writing nominations. “Shadows” was able to do that even without prior recognition from the writers’ branch. In addition, the show’s other co-creator, Sam Zvibleman, could reap a bid for helming “Opening Night” (currently rated 9.3/10 on IMDb),

