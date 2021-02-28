Matthew Rhys could be the first ‘Perry Mason’ to win Golden Globe: Raymond Burr was never nominated for the role

Matthew Rhys‘s take on “Perry Mason” has already gone beyond Raymond Burr‘s when it comes to the Golden Globe Awards. Although Burr won Emmy Awards in 1959 and 1961 out of three consecutive nominations as the eponymous criminal defense lawyer, he was never recognized by the Globes for this iconic performance, which ultimately spanned 271 episodes and then 26 television movies from 1957 to 1993. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has now nominated Rhys’s portrayal of the character after a mere eight episodes of the HBO reboot, which tells an origin story with Mason as a private investigator.

Burr went on to six Emmy nominations and even two Globe nominations as “Ironside” years later; it was timing that cost him at the Globes as Mason. “Perry Mason” was never nominated for a Globe, but it won one in the form of a special award for its achievement in 1960 television. The Globes would not have Best TV Program or Best TV Drama Actor categories with nominees for another three years, by which point “Perry Mason” had fallen out of favor with awards; after each of the first four seasons was nominated for a major Emmy, “Perry Mason” did not receive a single additional nomination until the television academy nominated the ninth and final season for its sound mixing in 1966. The subsequent TV movies received a couple of Emmy noms for music after that, but no Globe recognition.

This is Rhys’s third Globe nomination, following two non-consecutive bids in the same race for his Emmy-winning performance on “The Americans.” He represents the only nomination for “Perry Mason” this year at the Globes, as well as the Satellite Awards. The Critics Choice Awards complemented his nomination with citations in Best Drama Series and Best Drama Supporting Actor for John Lithgow. The Globe snubs of the series and his co-star might be why Rhys trails both Jason Bateman for “Ozark” and Josh O’Connor for “The Crown” in our racetrack odds, which are based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users.

