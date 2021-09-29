Peter Dinklage (‘Cyrano’) rises into top 5 in our Oscar odds for Best Actor: He’d be the 3rd man nominated for the role

After winning four Emmys for “Game of Thrones,” Peter Dinklage might finally get his first shot at the Oscars. He stars as the title character in “Cyrano,” an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, which itself was based on the 19th century play “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Since the film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 2, Dinklage has been rising in our Best Actor odds, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. As of this writing he’s in position for a nomination, ranked fifth with 19/2 odds.

Dinklage’s performance as the title character, who pines for Roxanne (Haley Bennett) but feels unworthy of her due to his appearance, has been described as “dashing” and “poignant,” and he “confirms his charisma, vigor and versatility.” It doesn’t hurt that the film is helmed by Joe Wright, who directed Keira Knightley (“Pride and Prejudice”) and Saoirse Ronan (“Atonement”) to their first Oscar nominations and Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour“) to his first Oscar win. And the role of Cyrano de Bergerac has been popular with the academy before. Jose Ferrer won Best Actor for playing him in the 1950 film, and then Gerard Depardieu was nominated for the 1990 adaptation.

We currently have 13 Expert film journalists from major media outlets predicting Dinklage for a nomination: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Tim Gray (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (Black Film and TV), Michael Musto (Queerty), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Anne Thompson (IndieWire), and Peter Travers (ABC). None of them are predicting Dinklage to win yet, though. But the film isn’t scheduled to open until New Year’s Eve, so there’s time yet for the actor to build momentum.

