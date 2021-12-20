Peter Middleton and James Spinney on discovering ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’: ‘He was mining his own traumas and humiliations’

It’s been over a century since Charlie Chaplin introduced his beloved Tramp character in 1914’s “Kid Auto Races at Venice.” Unlike a lot of the silent film performers of the time, Chaplin breaks the fourth wall and makes eye contact with the audience. And even a century later, there’s an immediacy to that eye contact, there’s a bond between you and the silent clown. “He’s this very fluid character who just communes with the audience,” said James Spinney, who, with Peter Middleton, directed the lauded new Showtime documentary “The Real Chaplin.”

“When you watch him, you feel this crackle as he looks at you,” Spinney noted during a recent Film Independent conversation. “It’s kind of flirtatious and mischievous when he does that. Watching his films today, we found that they felt fresh and subversive, even over a century later, and felt like a type of cinema that we don’t see today.”

“The Real Charlie Chaplin,” which is in contention for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars, not only has clips from his comedic shorts but also such classic features as 1921’s “The Kid,” 1925’s “The Gold Rush,” 1931’s “City Lights” 1936’s “Modern Times,” 1940’s “The Great Dictator” and 1952’s “Limelight.” It also includes audio interviews with his children Michael, Jane and Geraldine, a 92-childhood friend Effie Wisdom and Chaplin himself in a 1966 Life magazine conversation. “The moment I put on those clothes,” said Chaplin of the Tramp’s baggy pants, oversize, well-worn shoes, threadbare suit and bowler hat, “I felt so free, I could do any mad crazy thing I liked.”

By 1916, Chaplin was the biggest star on the planet “and not just the most famous, famous in a way that hadn’t been possible before because of this new mass media technology….meaning people from all backgrounds, of all languages were kind of falling in love with Chaplin through his Tramp character,” Spinney explained. At that time, he noted, “silent film, this new art form was seen as something akin to visual Esperanto. That’s a term you hear at the time. There’s a sense that film can be watched by people from all backgrounds, can be sitting side by side in cinemas, across the world, all watching the same film and laughing and kind of losing themselves.”

There’s also a kind of liberation of identity that comes with silent film. “Chaplin is kind of the emblem of that because he plays this nameless Tramp character who kind of comes from nowhere and seems to be going nowhere. He’s constantly playing with identity, with gender, with sexuality He’s upending authority and class.” And the Tramp reflected his own Dickensian childhood in London. By the age of nine, he’d been sent to the workhouse twice. And his beloved mother Hannah was committed to a mental institution when he was just 14. Chaplin’ second of four wives, Lita Grey, states in a vintage clip that Chaplin “never felt anybody loved him. He never believed it. He said, ‘Why would anybody love me?’”

Spinney pointed out that his films became much more emotional with his first feature length comedy, 1921’s “The Kid” explaining Chaplin was “mining his own traumas and humiliations. Chaplin’s sort of revisiting the separation he experiences from his mother at a young age. It’s always amazing at how, when Chaplin kind of made it, when he had this huge studio, this army of people at his disposal, he kept sort of journeying backwards and journeying inwards, revisiting those south London streets that he’s left and rebuilding those streets in his Hollywood studio. The attic room that he lives in with his mother is so similar to the attic room in ‘The Kid.’”

Chaplin, said Spinney, “puts his defenses up in his life offscreen, even though his films are so open and transparent and vulnerable. People who knew him best said he was always acting and always performing and always on show. And rather heartbreaking, at the end of the film, we hear from his children many of whom you can feel they’re yearning to connect with him in the sense of the distance they felt.” As his daughter Jane remarks in the film ‘’I grew up with the icon, but I had no idea who the man was.’ So, I think that strange paradox between being universally known and loved, but also so hard to reach.”

In his rave review Variety’s Owen Gleiberman observed : “It’s extraordinary, as you watch ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ to realize how much turmoil and sadness there was in Charlie Chaplin’s life, so much of it self-inflicted. On screen, he was a supremely emotional comedian who let his love shine through; offscreen, he was more of a great dictator…. In Switzerland, where he raised a family with his fourth wife Oona, we see him in his silver hair and his children…describe him as good protector who was distant and imperious. But as the film reveals, he could always be counted on to show up and clown round in home movies. He lived his own song: Smile though your heart is aching.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?