10-year-old Peter Rosalita (‘America’s Got Talent’) takes on Whitney Houston in live show — what advice does Simon Cowell give him? [WATCH]

Peter Rosalita, quite possibly the most talented 10-year-old singer in the country, returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage during the August 10 live episode and once again wowed the judges. This time around, the crooning kid took on the Whitney Houston classic “I Have Nothing” live from the Dolby Theatre — no pressure, right? Judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum had nothing but raves for Peter, while Simon Cowell had some sound advice. He urged the youngster to pick a more “age appropriate” song next time around. Watch the “AGT” audition video above.

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “10 year old Peter Rosalita returned to the stage to sing the Whitney Houston power ballad ‘I Have Nothing.’ Though the lyrics of unrequited love might be well beyond his years, he blew the roof off the Dolby when he hit the huge notes of the chorus with complete perfection. Heidi told Peter that he did Whitney proud and Sofia said that his command of the stage was breathtaking. Simon was amazed by his determination, but asked him to pick a song more age appropriate in the next round.”

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’: See all 55 Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

As you may recall, Peter originally endeared himself to America during his audition when he stepped out dressed in a stylish cream-colored suit and repeatedly tapping his microphone, asking, “Hello? Hello?” He explained how he was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates but now lives in the Philippines. If Peter ends up crossing the finish line in the Season 16 finale, he claimed he’ll use the $1 million prize money on a Nintendo Switch and a laptop for his online school.

“Don’t be nervous!” Sofia told the visibly shaky youngster at the time before he started his audition. “We can’t wait to see what you’re gonna do tonight.” Peter then took a breath and belted out Celine Dion‘s iconic “All by Myself.” He absolutely dominated the song, with the audience cheering every time he hit a high note or delivered a difficult run. At the end of the performance, the judges were of course up on their feet. When Howie called him “cute” during his critique, Peter quickly responded, “Everyone says that I’m cute.”