PGA Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User gabspss for a perfect score when predicting the 2021 PGA Awards winners on Wednesday night. He is actually tied with 17 other people with that percentage but has the better score of 31,200 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 1,700 people worldwide predicted these Producers Guild of America champs announced in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got Best Picture (“Nomadland”), Best Documentary (“My Octopus Teacher”), Best Animated Feature (“Soul”) plus the TV champs of “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and the rest of the 10 categories.

SEEall PGA Awards 2021 winners and nominees

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For the 13 Experts making picks, there is a four-way tie on top at 90% for Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Anne Thompson (Indiewiere). Following them at 80% is a seven-way tie for Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). We then have Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 70% and Clayton Davis (Variety) at 60%. See Experts’ scores.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Riley Chow was among the 18 people with a perfect score. We then have a six-way tie at 90% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Up next at 80% correct are Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Christopher Rosen. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions