Piglet (‘The Masked Singer’) finalist spotlight: Can the portly performer squeal his way to the Golden Mask?

That’s some pig! After belting out seven songs on “The Masked Singer,” the Piglet has secured a spot in the Season 5 finale of the Fox reality TV competition. Now many fans are betting the farm this portly performer will take home the Golden Mask trophy when he faces off against the Black Swan and the Chameleon on Wednesday, May 26. Read on for our finalist spotlight on Piglet.

Piglet made his talents known on Episode 2 when he closed out the show with a crowd-pleasing rendition of “Speechless” by Dan + Shay. Since then he has kept viewers on their toes by changing up genres and tempo with performances including “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer, “7 Years” by Lukas Graham, “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” by Phil Collins, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder and “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi.

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Piglet truly is. He is a romantic at heart but has been through heartbreak in his life. There have been many references to football including a helmet with a mustang (horse) on it. Not so many years ago he had given up on his dreams and even moved back home with his parents, but a pastor had a prophecy for the Piglet that sent him back to Los Angeles with a renewed sense of purpose. He has a birth mark shaped like an apple on his head, at least two children, enjoys landscaping and the Piglet’s idol is Bruce Willis.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Piglet’s identity. Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong seem convinced he is a pop star and possibly in a boy band. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be the Piglet include accomplished musicians such as Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, JC Chasez, Jordan Knight, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Nick Lachey.

There have been 11 acts eliminated leading up to “The Masked Singer” finale: Kermit the Frog as the Snail, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster, Nick Cannon as the Bulldog, Mark McGrath as the Orca, Bobby Brown as the Crab, Tamera Mowry-Housely as the Seashell, Tyrese Gibson as the Robopine, Hanson as the Russian Dolls and Omarion as the Yeti.

