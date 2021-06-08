Saturday night’s alright: Elton John joins ‘Pose’ Emmy FYC tribute

After three milestone and trail-blazing years on FX network, “Pose” got a song-filled, star-studded send-off on Saturday with two surprise guests joining the cast, crew and audience watching the series’ final episode that was previewed to Television Academy members at an outdoor drive-in event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish joined a post-screening discussion with producers/series co-creators Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals plus stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. Ryan Murphy told Elton John a personal anecdote about how his song “Philadelphia Freedom” changed his life while Elton revealed why he believes he’s really the “Pose” character “Elektra” in true life. Furnish discussed the importance of “Pose” in telling a story dealing with HIV/AIDS and the program’s significance during this Pride Month. Special thanks were voiced by all to Disney Television Studios and FX for producing the historic program.

Below: Ryan Murphy introduces Elton John and David Furnish.