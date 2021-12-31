‘Pose’ star Billy Porter on his 35-year journey to success: ‘I took the road less traveled’

Good times and bad times, Billy Porter has seen it all and he’s still here. And in a big way. The 52-year-old Pittsburgh native won the 2013 Tony Award for his role as Lola in the musical “Kinky Boots” also winning the Grammy for the best musical theater album. He became the first gay black man to be nominated and win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for FX’ “Pose” as Prayerful “Pray” Tell.

Porter is an icon and role model for the LGBTQ community (he revealed this year that he has been HIV positive since 2007) and a fashionista who continually stuns on the red carpet. And now he’s written his memoir “Unprotected” where he frankly talks about being sent to therapy when he was just five years old to get ‘fixed” because he was considered too feminine, that he was abused from the ages of 7 to 12 by his stepfather, bullied at school and condemned at his church. Porter recently discussed his book and his career with the Washington Post and MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

“Unprotected” was an arduous seven-year journey for Porter. “From 2014 until I turned in the book earlier this year, I have been working on it in some form trying to put my story down on paper and do it I the way that felt of service. How could I be of service? That’s what my life has been about, my intention.” Porter learned about the importance of service several years ago watching an an interview between Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Maya Angelou.

“They were talking about service; I was in the gutter,” he said. “I was just in the bottom of everything. That perspective change shifted everything in my life. So, I wanted to make sure that the book could serve the people and be some sort of healing because art is healing.”

And Porter is still healing. Though he is much better than he was, “I still have a long way to go. But what I’m realizing is that it’s an everyday commitment. I recommit myself, I should say, to the healing of myself every single day trying to change the habits and systems that will align with what healing looks like. One must change behaviors and habits that keep you bound in order to heal.”

During the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, he went into trauma therapy which he said “cracked” everything open for him. “One of the exercises in trauma therapy for me was self-compassion because you can’t heal yourself until you have self-compassion for yourself.” Porter noted that he spent “35 years in the business getting ready [for the life and career he has now]. Everybody had decided that my time was up, that as a black, gay, flamboyant, as I’ve been labeled, artist there are only so many spaces you are allowed in. And I had transversed those spaces by the time I was 24. I had been pigeonholed into this magical, gay fairy clown situation…that I was not happy with.”

He took himself out of the trajectory everybody had placed him. “I took the road less traveled,” Porter explained. “When you take the road less travelled that’s usually without a spotlight. So, I spent many, many years, decades working. When I couldn’t get a job in the theater or in film and television or my music career impeded, I went to graduate school at UCLA in the screenwriting program. I started directing. I started writing.”

Porter realized he was creating on a different and deeper level. “It required me to get in touch with my own voice,” he said. “Dare I have my own voice? Dare we have our own voices as black, queer people? How dare you stand up and speak your truth? For a long time, we weren’t allowed, or we were told that we weren’t allowed.”

He notes no one can go through life alone. “It takes a village,” he said. “We may feel like we’re alone, but I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for the people I call out by name in my book. I needed to call them out by name because so often we land on the negative. I wanted to make sure there was just as much talk about the powerful, positive energy that was also counteracting in my life simultaneously. It made me the human being I am today. I just wanted to make sure that I continue to pay that forward with the young people who are coming behind me. People need guidance. People need angels, honey.”