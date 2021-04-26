Post-Oscars slugfest: Editors bid farewell to awards season that lasted forever [VIDEO]

And that’s a wrap! After trying to predict the 2021 Oscars for what seemed like an entire year, we finally know the winners of Best Picture (“Nomadland”), Best Director (Chloe Zhao), Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and, most nail-bitingly of all, Best Actress (Frances McDormand). This year’s ceremony was scaled back due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn’t stop Hollywood from coming out to celebrate the best film-making of the 2020 calendar year (with a little 2021 thrown in for good measure). Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws got together moments after ABC’s ceremony wrapped up to talk about what we thought of the winners, the losers and the show itself. Watch our post-Oscars video slugfest above.

The big winner of the evening was “Nomadland,” which three top trophies: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. McDormand ended up beating out several worthy contenders, including Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), in a race that had kept pundits guessing all season long.

Zhao’s intimate film about a woman who traverses the country in her van searching for work was also predicted to win Best Cinematography, but lost to “Mank.” Speaking of “Mank,” it’s one of six movies that all took home exactly two Oscars this year. They were:

“The Father” — Best Actor (Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya) and Best Song (“Fight for You”)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Best Makeup & Hairstyling and Best Costume Design

“Mank” — Best Production Design and Best Cinematography

“Soul” — Best Animated Feature and Best Score

“Sound of Metal” — Best Film Editing and Best Sound

SEE Where to watch all the 2021 Oscar nominees

As for the night’s one-time feature film champs, “Minari” won Best Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), “Promising Young Woman” took Best Original Screenplay (Emerald Fennell), “Tenet” claimed Best Visual Effects, “Another Round” scored Best International Feature and “My Octopus Teacher” prevailed in Best Documentary Feature.

Finally, the three prizes for short films went to “Colette” in documentary, “Two Distant Strangers” in live action and “If Anything Happens I Love You” in animated. Were you happy with the results of the 2021 Oscars, or were your favorites skunked? Sound off down in the comments section.