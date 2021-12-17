Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste (‘Project Runway’) on who SHOULD have been out: ‘That was by far the worst look’ [WATCH]

“I never want to see doilies in my life ever again,” said Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste after his elimination from “Project Runway” in “The Last Straw,” the unconventional materials challenge where he was done in by doilies. But he didn’t think he had the worst look of the night. Watch him throw some shade in his after-show with Christian Siriano above.

“It’s a competition. Somebody does have to go. Do I feel like my look was the worst one? Absolutely not. And that’s my feeling, I’m sticking with it. But I respect the judges’ decision.” Naturally, Siriano asked him whose look he thought really was the worst, and Jean-Baptiste didn’t mince words: “I love Chasity to death, but that look was by far the worst look on the runway. That’s my story and I’m sticking with it.”

Both Jean-Baptiste and Chasity Sereal struggled during the challenge. For Jean-Baptiste it was an issue of the materials he used (doilies on top of ill-fitting pleather), while for Sereal it was about running out of time. Pieces were coming off of her cocktail dress as her model strutted down the runway, which is why Jean-Baptiste called it “incomplete, crazy, and craft.”

However, the ousted designer praised challenge winner Shantall Lacayo for creating an entirely sewn look using straws. “I think it was incredibly amazing what she was able to do,” said Jean-Baptiste. “Shantall has always been in my top four.” He also thinks Anna Zhou and Aaron Michael Steach are leading the way among the remaining designers. But he expects Lacayo to win the whole competition despite having been eliminated once already (Siriano used his one and only Save to keep her in the game).

Do you agree with Jean-Baptiste’s bold prediction? Is he right to throw Sereal under the bus for her unfinished look?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.