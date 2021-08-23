Predict this weekend’s box office: Will ‘Candyman’ take a bite out of ‘Free Guy’?

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, August 27 – August 29. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard.

Opening this Friday is the highly anticipated remake of “Candyman” (dir. Nia DaCosta) from Universal Pictures. It serves as the follow-up to the original 1992 horror film of the same name, and is the fourth film in the “Candyman” franchise. In the new movie, Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) stars as the adult version of a child who was kidnapped 28 years earlier by the titular villain, played once again by Tony Todd. According to legend, anyone who says Candyman’s name five times in a mirror will summon the vengeful spirit (so, like, don’t do that).

“Candyman” is hoping to take a bite out of “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy), which has dominated the box office for two weekends in a row. (Its cumulative total is now $58 million.) Ryan Reynolds portrays a video game character named Guy who begins to realize the world around him is not as it seems. The movie prides itself on having a truly original story, in contrast to all of the sequels, prequels and remakes that filmgoers have grown accustomed to.

Also don’t count out “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (dir. Cal Brunker) to make another splash in ticket sales. The kid-friendly flick earned a pawesome dollar amount ($13 million) over the weekend, outpacing other new entries “The Protege” ($2.9 million), “The Night House” ($2.8 million) and “Reminiscence” ($2.0 million). In the “PAW Patrol” film, the central puppies are called out to save Adventure City from the villainous Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo).

Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight.