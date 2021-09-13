Predict this weekend’s box office: Can Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ take down Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’?

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, September 17 – September 19. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard.

Opening this week is Clint Eastwood‘s latest Oscar contender, “Cry Macho” (watch the trailer). At 91 years young, Eastwood directs and stars in the Warner Bros. Picture about a washed-up rodeo cowboy who tries to help his former boss (played by Dwight Yoakam) get his son out of trouble in Mexico. The movie is based on the 1975 novel “Cry Macho” by N. Richard Nash. Three of Eastwood’s recent directorial achievements earned Oscar nominations: “Richard Jewell” (2019), “Sully” (2016) and “American Sniper” (2014).

Eastwood’s biggest box office hurdle is of course “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton). The comic book flick from Marvel and Disney has dominated the domestic box office two weekends in a row, with its cumulative total being $145 million. Simu Liu stars as the martial artist who was trained by his father to be an assassin, but who later left the Ten Rings organization and now resides in San Francisco. Awkwafina plays Shang-Chi’s friend Katy Bashir who has no idea about his troubled history.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (dir. Michael Showalter) also enters the ring on Friday, with Jessica Chastain playing the role of the titular televangelist and Andrew Garfield portraying her husband, Jim Bakker.

Other money-makers to consider from this past weekend include “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy), “Malignant” (dir. James Wan), “Candyman” (dir. Nia DaCosta), “Jungle Cruise” (dir. Jaume Collet-Serra) and “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (dir. Cal Brunker).

