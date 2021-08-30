Predict this weekend’s box office: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ enters the ring

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, September 3 – September 5. (Even though Monday, September 6 is a federal holiday, we are still going by the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend numbers as reported by Variety Insight.) You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard.

Opening this week is the highly anticipated comic book film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) from Marvel and Disney. Simu Liu stars as the titular martial artist who was trained by his father to be an assassin, but who later left the Ten Rings organization and now resides in San Francisco. Awkwafina plays Shang-Chi’s friend Katy Bashir who has no idea about his troubled history. This 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place chronologically after “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Last weekend’s box office champ was “Candyman,” which scared up $22 million domestically and made cinematic history in the process for director Nia DaCosta — she’s now the first Black woman to direct a number one debut. “Candyman” serves as the follow-up to the original 1992 horror film of the same name, with Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) playing an adult version of the child who was kidnapped 28 years earlier by the titular villain, played once again by Tony Todd.

Also watch out for “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy), which has dominated the box office charts for three weeks in a row. (Its cumulative total is now hovering around the $80 million mark.) Ryan Reynolds plays a video game character named Guy who begins to realize the world around him is not as it seems. The movie prides itself on having a truly original story, in contrast to all of the sequels, prequels and remakes that filmgoers have grown accustomed to.

Other potential money-makers for the September 3 – September 5 weekend include “Cinderella” (dir. Kay Cannon) from Amazon Studios, “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (dir. Cal Brunker) from Paramount Pictures, “Jungle Cruise” (dir. Jaume Collet-Serra) from Walt Disney Studios, “Don’t Breath 2” (dir. Rodo Sayagues) from Screen Gems and “Respect” (dir. Liesl Tommy) from MGM.

Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight.