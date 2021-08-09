Predict this weekend’s box office: ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Respect,’ ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ all take on ‘The Suicide Squad’

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, August 13 – August 15. You can also forecast how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions right now — it’s fun and easy! Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard.

Opening this Friday are a trio of films — “Free Guy,” “Respect” and “Don’t Breathe 2” — that will try to take down the reigning box office champ, “The Suicide Squad.” Directed by James Gunn, that DC Extended Universe movie earned $26 million over the weekend, with countless more fans streaming it on HBO Max. Can any of the new entries make a dent in “The Suicide Squad’s” upcoming ticket sales?

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

“Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game character named Guy who begins to realize the world around him is not as it seems. The movie prides itself on having a truly original story, compared to all of the sequels, prequels and remakes that filmgoers have grown accustomed to.

“Respect” (dir. Liesl Tommy) is a biographical film that tells the life story of Aretha Franklin, played by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”). Before her death in 2018, Franklin herself was involved in the development of this project. Forest Whitaker takes on the role of her father, Baptist minister C. L. Franklin

“Don’t Breathe 2” (dir. Rodo Sayagues) is the sequel to the surprise 2016 hit “Don’t Breathe,” featuring Stephen Lang as a blind serial killer named Norman Nordstrom. The original title earned a whopping $89 million at the domestic box office, from an estimated budget of less than $10 million.

It’s free to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for? Be sure to make your predictions to influence our box office racetrack odds. You can keep changing them throughout the week until the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. (See our contest rules.) Sound off with other fans in our movie forum.