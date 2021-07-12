Predict this weekend’s box office: Can ‘Space Jam’ or ‘Escape Room’ take down ‘Black Widow’?

For two months you’ve been able to predict the weekly box office results at Gold Derby, but now we are shifting our predictions game to reflect the weekend box office results. That’s right, beginning right now you can forecast which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots on the U.S. box office chart for Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. You can also predict how much money the weekend’s highest-grossing film will rake in domestically. Hurry and make your first predictions right now — it’s fun and easy.

Coming to theaters this weekend are a couple of movies destined to be blockbusters. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (dir. Malcolm D. Lee) is a spiritual sequel to “Space Jam” (1996), with LeBron James taking over for Michael Jordan; don’t worry, the Looney Tunes characters aren’t being replaced by anyone. And “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (dir. Adam Robitel) is a follow-up to the 2019 horror thriller about a group of strangers who try to survive a trapped house.

There are also several carryover films that have already proven themselves as moneymakers. “Black Widow” (dir. Cate Shortland) dominated last weekend’s box office for Marvel with a whopping $80 in U.S. ticket sales — yes, that’s a new pandemic record. Rounding out the Top 5 were “F9” (dir. Justin Lin) at $10 million, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (dir. Tom McGrath) at $8 million, “The Forever Purge” (dir. Everardo Valerio Gout) at $6 million and “A Quiet Place Part II” (dir. John Krasinski) at $3 million.

Each weekend the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our box office racetrack odds. You can keep changing them throughout the week until the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. Sound off with other fans in our movie forum.