Producers Guild of America Awards 2021: Full list of PGA winners (and nominees)

The Producers Guild of America Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, March 24. Throughout their 31-year history, the PGA has proven to be one of the most successful Oscar bellwethers around. A whopping 21 of their picks have gone onto win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. That success rate flows from the fact that both the guild and the academy use the same voting system – the preferential ballot – to determine a winner. Scroll down for the 2021 Producers Guild of America Awards winners list.

This year, seven out of the 10 PGA contenders earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The eighth Best Picture Oscar nominee – “The Father” – was missing from the PGA lineup, with “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami” rounding out the guild’s top 10 list.

Last year, the guild awarded Best Picture to “1917” while the Oscars went with “Parasite.” This was just the third time that the the two groups did not align since the number of nominees was upped in 2010. In 2016, the PGA champ “The Big Short” lost the Oscar to “Spotlight.” And in 2017, the guild choice “La La Land” was bested at the academy by “Moonlight” the very next year.

The double dippers since 2010 were: “The Hurt Locker,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist,” “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave” (tied with “Gravity” at the guild), “Birdman” and “The Shape of Water.” So double-check your Oscar predictions after tonight’s winners are announced.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

“Mank”

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

“Minari”

Producers: Christina Oh

“Nomadland”

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloe Zhao

“One Night in Miami”

Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

“Promising Young Woman”

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal”

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Croods: A New Age”

Producer: Mark Swift

“Onward”

Producer: Kori Rae

“Over the Moon”

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

“Soul”

Producer: Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers”

Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

Producer: Johnnie Hughes

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

Producers: Kirsten Johnson, Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Hess

“My Octopus Teacher”

Producer: Craig Foster

“Softie”

Producers: Toni Kamau, Sam Soko

“A Thousand Cuts”

Producers: Ramona S. Diaz, Leah Marino, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

“Time”

Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley

“The Truffle Hunters”

Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“I May Destroy You”

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

BEST TV MOVIE

“Bad Education”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Hamilton”

“Jane Goodall: Hope”

“What the Constitution Means To Me”

BEST NON-FICTION TELEVISION

“60 Minutes”

“The Last Dance”

“Laurel Canyon”

“McMillion$”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

BEST LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND TALK SHOW

“8:46: Dave Chappelle” (Special)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST GAME AND COMPETITION TELEVISION

“The Amazing Race”

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

“Animaniacs”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Looney Tunes Cartoons”

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

BEST SPORTS PROGRAM

“Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics”

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles”

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel”

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe”

“The Shop: Uninterrupted Featuring President Barack Obama”

BEST SHORT FORM PROGRAM

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler”

“Between the Scenes – The Daily Show”

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Inside Pixar: Inspired”

“SNL Presents: Stories from the Show”

