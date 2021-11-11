‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Coral Castillo has yet to get a critique from judges, will she get bad news tonight?

Sometimes no news is good news, but on “Project Runway” that can be a double-edged sword. Coral Castillo is the only designer left in season 19 who has yet to get a critique from the judges. That means she has never designed a look that has been on the bottom, but it also means she hasn’t impressed them enough to be at the top. And she hasn’t gotten guidance from the panel one way or the other, which could lead her astray in successive challenges. Could she be out tonight?

That’s what our users think. “Runway” fans have been placing their bets for episode five all week here in our predictions center, and they give Castillo 37/10 odds of being sent home. She’s followed by Zayden Skipper with 9/2 odds. Skipper got off to a strong start this season, creating one of the top designs in week two’s “#Streetwear” challenge. But he was at the bottom the very next week in “If You Got It, Haunt It.” So judging from his track record so far it could go either way for him.

Then there’s Katie Kortman, who rounds out our top three with 5/1 odds of being eliminated. She is one of only two designers this season (along with Sabrina Spanta) who has been at the bottom twice with no high scores. Her bold, colorful aesthetic has gotten her in trouble with the judges for coming across as too childish and kitsch. It was an especially bad sign when she was at the bottom for the “Flower Power” challenge, which required the designers to create their own custom prints and seemed custom-made for Kortman’s skill set.

Do you agree with most of our users that one of those three designers will be out, or are we in for a surprise? Every week on the show is a clean slate, so you can never be completely sure which standout designers might have a bad week or which underdogs will have a breakthrough.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until each Thursday, the day she show airs.