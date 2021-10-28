‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Katie Kortman and Darren Apolonio got a 2nd chance last week, but might not survive again

“Project Runway’s” week-two “#Streetwear” challenge was contentious: Meg Ferguson quit the show after cursing out Kenneth Barlis for wanting to switch models. (It was a long story.) Barlis ended up in the bottom three with Katie Kortman and Darren Apolonio, but because Ferguson withdrew from the competition (especially under such contentious circumstances), the judges decided not to eliminate anyone. But they probably won’t be so generous for tonight’s third challenge.

As of this writing Kortman is the likeliest designer to be eliminated, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing. She gets 69/20 odds of being sent home. In “#Streetwear” she was praised for her specific point of view but also criticized for her unflattering silhouette and proportions and for taking her colorful aesthetic too far into childishness and kitsch. We saw that a couple of seasons ago when Hester Sunshine‘s style seemed too outlandish for the competition early on before she ended up as one of the finalists. But it takes a lot of refinement to make such bold colors and prints consistently fashionable.

Apolonio is next in line with 9/2 odds of elimination. But unlike Kortman, he’s already got two strikes against him. In the season premiere, “A Colorful Return,” he had one of the judges’ favorite looks from the winning team before he confessed that he struggled so much during the challenge that he barely ended up designing his dress at all: his teammate Bones Jones brought most of it together for the sake of the team. Then in “#Streetwear,” the judges thought his outfit looked like a dated costume with too many ideas competing.

So Kortman may run a greater risk of an epic runway fail, but if Apolonio disappoints the judges again, even slightly, it might be the end of the road for him, especially since the judges usually prefer something outlandish to something bland, unfinished, or uninspired. What do you think? Will one of these two designers get the boot, or are we in for another night of surprises?

