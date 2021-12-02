‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Zayden Skipper has gotten 2 low scores, so will tonight be his 3rd strike?

The always highly anticipated avant garde challenge is tonight on “Project Runway.” The remaining designers will have to make unique artistic statements with faux fur, but who will be out at the end of the night? The fans we’ve surveyed here in our predictions center say it will be Zayden Skipper, who gets 71/20 odds of being sent home. Do you agree? Make or update your own predictions here before tonight’s show.

Skipper’s season got off to a strong start with a safe score in the season premiere, “A Colorful Return,” and then one of the highest scores in the “#Streetwear” challenge. Unfortunately, his work since then has been less consistent. He had one of the judges’ least favorite looks in “If You Got It, Haunt It,” where they criticized him for a poor choice in fabric (his model could barely walk, and the un-stretchable material highlighted every flaw); luckily for Skipper, they eliminated Kenneth Barlis instead.

He had one of the worst again in “Fashion is Back, Baby,” though this time his errors were less pronounced: he over-accessorized his design, which diminished the handbag he was supposed to be showcasing. Of the three designers with the lowest scores, he was the first declared safe, and then Katie Kortman was the unlucky designer sent home.

But Bones Jones has also struggled this season, and in the exact same challenges as Skipper. He made a strong first impression on judges when he won “A Colorful Return,” but the judges didn’t like his masquerade look in “Haunt It,” or his water-inspired gown in “Fashion is Back.” They’re not sure he has a clear creative point of view, despite the confidence he has in his own work (he stood by both of his low-scoring designs).

On one hand, it’s a strength on “Project Runway” to boldly commit to your looks, especially with how little time there is to create them. But too much confidence could lead Jones to disregard necessary guidance from the judges or from mentor Christian Siriano. Now he ranks second in our elimination predictions with 9/2 odds, so watch out for his possible ouster as well.

