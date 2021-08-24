‘Queer Eye’ on track to tie ‘Shark Tank’s’ Emmy record for most Best Reality Program wins

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “Queer Eye” is the heavy favorite to win its fourth Emmy in a row for Best Structured Reality Program. If we’re right, that would tie for the most victories in the category. The record happens to be held by another nominee in the race this year, “Shark Tank,” which could block the Fab Five and extend its record instead. Which way do you think it will go?

“Queer Eye” gets leading odds of 31/10 with unanimous support from the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets as of this writing. The Netflix series has additional nominations for casting, directing, editing, cinematography, and Best Reality Host. “Shark Tank” has half as many total nominations: its only other bids are for casting and Best Reality Host. So chances are good that “Queer Eye” will continue its winning streak and match the all-time record, though one of our Editors and two of our All-Star Top 24 think “Shark Tank” will take back its title.

The award for Best Structured Reality Program has only been around since 2014, when the television academy decided to split structured shows (which “contain consistent story elements that mostly adhere to a recurring structured template”) from unstructured shows (which “contain story elements driven by the actions of characters and lacking a consistent structured template”). But the record holds even when you consider the unstructured category and those years before 2014 when there was one unified prize for reality programs.

Only two other shows have won Best Reality Program as many times as “Queer Eye”: “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (which now competes in the Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category) and “Deadliest Catch.” But it looks like “Queer Eye” is about to separate from the pack and join the sharks in the record books.

