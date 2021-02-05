Can Ramy Yousef repeat Golden Globe win from last year? It’s more likely than you may think

In the lead up to the announcement of this year’s Golden Globe nominations, we at Gold Derby were forecasting that the Hulu series, “Ramy,” would pick up three nominations. We thought creator and star, Ramy Yousef, would be back in the Best TV Comedy Actor category after winning it last year as well as getting nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best TV Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. In the end, only Yousef scored a nomination (and a corresponding nom at SAG the following day), but he could still end up pulling off a repeat win here for a couple of reasons.

The biggest reason not to count out Yousef is because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to have repeat winners on the Musical/Comedy side of their television awards. In total, 16 performers have won multiple trophies for playing the same role:

Carol Burnett , “The Carol Burnett Show” (1967, 1969, 1971, 1976-77)

, “The Carol Burnett Show” (1967, 1969, 1971, 1976-77) Jean Stapleton , “All in the Family” (1972-73)

, “All in the Family” (1972-73) Alan Alda , “M*A*S*H” (1974-75, 1979-82)

, “M*A*S*H” (1974-75, 1979-82) Henry Winkler , “Happy Days” (1976-77)

, “Happy Days” (1976-77) Linda Lavin , “Alice” (1978-79)

, “Alice” (1978-79) Bill Cosby , “The Cosby Show” (1984-85)

, “The Cosby Show” (1984-85) Cybill Shepherd , “Moonlighting” (1985-86)

, “Moonlighting” (1985-86) Candice Bergen , “Murphy Brown” (1988, 1991)

, “Murphy Brown” (1988, 1991) Ted Danson , “Cheers” (1989-90)

, “Cheers” (1989-90) Helen Hunt , “Mad About You” (1993-94, 1996)

, “Mad About You” (1993-94, 1996) Kelsey Grammer , “Frasier” (1995, 2000)

, “Frasier” (1995, 2000) Michael J. Fox , “Spin City” (1997-99)

, “Spin City” (1997-99) Sarah Jessica Parker , “Sex and the City” (1999-2001, 2003)

, “Sex and the City” (1999-2001, 2003) Tina Fey , “30 Rock” (2007-08)

, “30 Rock” (2007-08) Alec Baldwin , “30 Rock” (2008-09)

, “30 Rock” (2008-09) Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2017-18)

Compare that to the Drama side where only eight people have managed to pull off multiple wins for the same role: Telly Savalas for “Kojak” (1974-75), Ed Asner for “Lou Grant” (1977, 1979), John Forsythe for “Dynasty” (1982-83), Angela Lansbury for “Murder, She Wrote” (1984, 1986, 1989, 1991), Edie Falco for “The Sopranos” (1999, 2002), Hugh Laurie for “House” (2005-06), Jon Hamm for “Mad Men” (2007, 2015) and Claire Danes for “Homeland” (2011-12).

Another factor to keep in mind is that there’s no immediate front-runner for the category at the moment. Three of his four competitors are up for shows that have a corresponding Best TV Series nomination: Eugene Levy for “Schitt’s Creek,” Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso” and Nicholas Hoult for “The Great.” If those votes end up splitting a certain way, Yousef could come up the middle to claim the prize. The fifth nominee is Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), who’s prevailed before in this same category for “House of Lies.”

What’s more striking is that Yousef faced the same type of competition last year when Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Ben Platt (“The Politician”) all had their shows nominated for Best TV Series and he was still able to pull off a victory. Combine all that information with the fact that the voting body of the HFPA is only around 90-100 people and the idea of Yousef scoring a repeat victory is all of a sudden looking very possible.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe winners through February 28

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?