Will Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’) win again at the Golden Globes? He’d be the first in a decade to go back-to-back

Ramy Youssef surprised many of us by winning the 2020 Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy Actor for his Hulu series “Ramy.” He even called us out for our odds, which predicted that he would lose (our bad!). He’s a contender again this year for his show’s second season, so we’d be wise not to underestimate him again, but it has been a decade since an actor went back-to-back in this category.

Only seven actors have ever won this Golden Globe more than once: Alan Alda for “M*A*S*H” (1975-1976, 1980-1983), Henry Winkler for “Happy Days” (1977-1978), Bill Cosby for “The Cosby Show” (1985-1986) Michael J. Fox for “Family Ties” (1989) and “Spin City” (1998-2000), Ted Danson for “Cheers” (1990-1991) Kelsey Grammer for “Frasier” (1996, 2001) and Alec Baldwin for “30 Rock” (2007, 2009-2010).

Baldwin was the last to repeat in the category, winning his third and final prize at the 2010 ceremony, so Youssef is trying to stop a decade of high turnover. The good news for him is that only one other nominee from 2020 is eligible to return in 2021: Ben Platt (“The Politician”). The other three — Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”) — won’t have new episodes in contention.

But Globe voters often prefer to reward new blood, as they did when they honored Youssef for season one of “Ramy.” This year they have at least a couple of strong options for that. There’s Jason Sudeikis, who played the title character in Apple’s new sleeper hit “Ted Lasso.” And there’s also Eugene Levy, who just won the Emmy for “Schitt’s Creek”; that show isn’t new, having ended its run this past spring after six seasons, but awards voters only recently discovered the show, so it would be new to the Globes.

As of this writing Levy leads our predictions with 17/5 odds based on the combined forecasts of Gold Derby users. Youssef and Sudeikis are close behind, both with 4/1 odds. So yes, we’re once again predicting a Golden Globes defeat for Youssef. Come next year he may have yet another reason to wag his finger at us for doubting him.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

