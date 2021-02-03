‘Ratched’ and 14 Golden Globes surprises in TV

For months Gold Derby’s experts, editors and users have been making their TV predictions for the 2021 Golden Globes, and while collectively we got about 73% correct, that means we missed foreseeing about 27%. Among the jaw-dropping nominations from the 11 television categories are some hit programs we should have seen coming like comedy “Emily in Paris,” drama “Ratched” and limited series “Normal People.” Scroll down to see all 15 TV surprises in the Golden Globe nominations.

In terms of drama acting, our prognosticators correctly predicted 7 out of 10, only missing bids for Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Al Pacino (“Hunters”) and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”). Collectively we also forecasted seven correct for comedy acting, with the surprises being Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”).

As for the limited series/TV movie leads, it was another 7-for-10 situation, only missing out on calling the bids for Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”), Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”) and Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”). In the two catch-all supporting TV races, Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”), Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”) and Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”) were the three nominees we should have seen coming.

Below, see all the television nominations that caught us off guard. Find out who wins the Golden Globe Awards in TV and film when the 78th annual ceremony airs February 28, 2021 on NBC. The dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the bicoastal kudos after nearly two months of delay due to Covid-19.

Surprise Best Drama Series

“Ratched”

Surprise Best TV Drama Actor

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Surprise Best TV Drama Actress

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Surprise Best Comedy Series

“Emily in Paris”

Surprise Best TV Comedy Actor

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Surprise Best TV Comedy Actress

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Surprise Best TV Movie/Limited Series

“Normal People”

Surprise Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Surprise Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Surprise Best TV Supporting Actor

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Surprise Best TV Supporting Actress

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

