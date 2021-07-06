‘Ratched’: Don’t count out Sophie Okonedo (or any of her personalities) for an Emmy nomination

When making your Emmy predictions for this year’s Best Drama Guest Actress category, remember one thing: voters love multiple personalities. This year no one fits that bill more than Sophie Okonedo, who took on the challenging role of mental institution patient Charlotte Wells on Netflix’s “Ratched.” Charlotte is treated for dissociative identity disorder by Dr. Richard Hanover (Jon Jon Briones) and Nurse Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) at Lucia State Hospital, with some of her personalities being Ondine, a boastful musician, Apollo, an aggressive athlete and Baby Taffy, an innocent child.

The Emmys often go crazy for actors who undergo dual roles — just ask Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”), Lindsay Wagner (“Bionic Woman”) and Sally Field (“Sybil”). More recently, Tatiana Maslany claimed the trophy for playing countless clones on “Orphan Black.” If Okonedo is recognized for “Ratched,” it would be her first career Emmy nomination.

In her recent interview with Gold Derby, Okonedo explained how playing multiple characters was “quite difficult and quite juicy and I had so many different ways I could go with it. Right up until they said ‘action,’ I had no idea how I was gonna do it.” The actress also decided to leave some of the mystery surrounding Charlotte up to the audience’s own interpretation, revealing, “It was more helpful to play each character as truly as possible and not worry about how they joined.”

Okonedo is no stranger to awards shows. She was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Hotel Rwanda” (2004), a Golden Globe for “Tsunami: The Aftermath” (2006), and three BAFTA TV Awards for “Mrs Mandela” (2010), “Criminal Justice” (2008) and “Criminal: UK” (2019).

In the Emmy race for Best Drama Guest Actress, Okonedo numbers among the Top 8 most likely Emmy nominees, according to Gold Derby predictions. The others are Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”), Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”), Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) and Angelica Ross (“Pose”).

One of our Emmy Experts, Tim Gray (Variety), predicts Okonedo will win the trophy. If he’s right, that would make her the 12th actor to win for a Ryan Murphy TV show. The others are names quite familiar to awards pundits: Kathy Bates (“American Horror Story: Coven”), Sterling K. Brown (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”), Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), James Cromwell (“American Horror Story: Asylum”), Neil Patrick Harris (“Glee”), Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Murder House” & “AHS: Coven”), Jane Lynch (“Glee”), Gwyneth Paltrow (“Glee”), Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”), Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Courtney B. Vance (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”).

