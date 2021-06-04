‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is finally streaming on Disney Plus for free

Disney animation fans with a subscription to Disney Plus can finally rejoice: Three months after its release as a Premier Access title on the streaming platform, the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” is finally available for free to all Disney+ users.

Starting Friday, June 4, “Raya and the Last Dragon” streams for all Disney Plus subscribers at no added cost. Prior to now, the film was available for an added cost of $29.99 to those with a Disney+ subscription.

Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, and Awkwafina, “Raya and the Last Dragon” focuses on the title characters as they race against time to save their ficitional homeland of Kumandra. The film received strong reviews, with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and has proven to be a moderate pandemic box office success for Disney. Thus far, “Raya and the Last Dragon” has grossed more than $116 million worldwide in theaters, with more than $50 million of those ticket sales coming from North American venues. Despite its release on Disney Plus, the film is still screening in theaters nationwide right now.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is one of a handful of 2021 releases Disney has made available via its Premier Access designation. Recent movie “Cruella” is currently available via Premier Access for $29.99. In July, “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise” will go the Premier Access route and be available to Disney Plus subscribers for the added cost.

Those without Disney Plus can still watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” at home. The film is available for purchase through Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV for $19.99.

