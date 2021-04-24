Razzie Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User natedoggg for the only perfect score when predicting the 2021 Razzie Awards winners this weekend. He is just ahead of 63 other people at 88.89% and has a great score of 6,100 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 1,500 people worldwide predicted these Razzies “losers” as the worst of film. Top choices were “Absolute Proof” (worst picture), Kate Hudson (worst actress), Mike Lindell (worst actor), Maddie Ziegler (worst supporting actress) and Rudy Giuliani (worst supporting actor). Our top scorer got nine out of nine categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Riley Chow and Joyce Eng are tied for first at 88.89%. Rob Licuria and Paul Sheehan are next at 77.78%. Following at 66.67% are Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen and I are at 55.56%. Zach Laws is next at 33.33%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, six other Experts made picks for this event. Clayton Davis (Variety), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) are at 66.67%. Susan King (Gold Derby) finishes at 55.56%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Peter Travers (ABC) are at 44.44%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions