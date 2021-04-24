Razzie Awards winners: Sia’s ‘Music,’ Mike Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof,’ Rudy Giuliani (twice), …

As is tradition, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced its winners on the eve of the Oscars. The Razzies, now in their 41st year, are a tongue-in-cheek ceremony that “honor” the worst films of the year. Scroll down for the full list of winners (and nominees) in all nine Razzie Awards categories ranging from Worst Picture to Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.

Leading the 2021 Razzie Awards winners list is “Music,” Sia‘s ill-conceived film about the relationship between an autistic girl (Maddie Ziegler) and her newly sober half-sister (Kate Hudson). Sia won Worst Director while Ziegler, who is not autistic, and Hudson were singled out for acting dishonors.

“Music,” which was filmed in 2017, had been a surprise contender at the Golden Globes, earning bids for Best Musical/Comedy and for leading lady Hudson. Among those that Ziegler faced off against was Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” who is also in contention at Sunday’s Oscars.

“Absolute Proof,” the documentary that detailed various conspiracies about the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, was named Worst Movie while its leading proponent, Mike Lindell (a.k.a., The Pillow Guy) won Worst Actor.

Another of Donald Trump‘s advocates, Rudy Giuliani, picked up two Razzies for his appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” He was named Worst Supporting Actor and shared in the Worst Screen Combo with his pants zipper for his encounter with Maria Bakalova who, like Close, is an Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Two remakes — “Dolittle” and “365 Days” — were singled out with the former taking the catch-all category while the latter, a Polish version of “50 Shades of Grey,” took the screenplay award.

Worst Picture

X – “Absolute Proof”

“Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Music”

“365 Days”

Worst Director

Charles Band, “Barbie and Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes, “365 Days”

Stephen Gaghan, “Dolittle”

Ron Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy”

X – Sia, “Music”

Worst Actor

Robert Downey Jr., “Dolittle”

X – Mike Lindell, “Absolute Proof”

Michele Morrone, “365 Days”

Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween”

David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway, “The Last Thing He Wanted”; “Roald Dahl’s The Witches”

Katie Holmes, “Brahms: The Boy II”; “The Secret: Dare to Dream”

X – Kate Hudson, “Music”

Lauren Lapkus, “The Wrong Missy”

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, “365 Days”

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase, “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee”

X – Rudy Giuliani, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Shia LeBeouf, “The Tax Collector”

Arnold Schwarzeneggar, “Iron Mask”

Bruce Willis, “Breach”; Hard Kill”; “Survive the Night”

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Lucy Hale, “Fantasy Island”

Maggie Q, “Fantasy Island”

Kristen Wiig, “Wonder Woman 1984”

X – Maddie Ziegler, “Music”

Worst Screenplay

“Barbie and Kendra” movies

“Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

X – “365 Days”

Worst Screen Combo

X – Rudy Giuliani and His Pants Zipper, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent, “Dolittle”

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog”, “Call of the Wild”

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice, “Hubie Halloween”

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

“365 Days” (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of “Fifty Shades of Grey”)

X – “Dolittle” (Remake)

“Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

“Hubie Halloween” (Remake/Rip-Off of “Ernest Scared Stupid”)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Sequel)

