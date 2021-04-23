2021 Razzie predictions in all 9 categories: ‘Music’ will win Worst Picture, while ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ and ‘Borat’ could make history

Gold Derby users are predicting the “winners” in all nine categories at the 2021 Razzie Awards, which go to the worst achievements in film and will be announced on Saturday, April 24, the day before the Oscars celebrate the industry’s best (though this year there’s some overlap). So who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

It looks like bad news for “Music,” which is the front-runner to win Worst Picture, Worst Director (Sia), Worst Actress (Kate Hudson), and Worst Supporting Actress (Maddie Ziegler). The film was criticized early on when singer-songwriter Sia cast Ziegler in the title role as an autistic girl instead of an autistic actor. It found itself back in the media’s crosshairs after the Golden Globes surprisingly nominated it for Best Film Comedy/Musical and Best Actress (Hudson). Then reviewers panned the film for depicting autism in harmful, irresponsible ways.

Speaking of irresponsible, a couple of Donald Trump lackeys are on the chopping block. Mike Lindell is predicted to win Worst Actor for “Absolute Proof,” the MyPillow guy’s OAN “documentary” that spread lies about election fraud in an attempt to keep Trump in the White House. And Rudy Giuliani, who demanded “trial by combat” right before the attempted coup at the US Capitol, is the Worst Supporting Actor front-runner for trying to expose himself to poor Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“Borat” has a chance to make history. That film and “Hillbilly Elegy” are nominated for both Razzies and Oscars this year, but only one movie has ever won awards at both events: “Wall Street” (1987), which won Best Actor for Michael Douglas and Worst Supporting Actress for Daryl Hannah. Though in this case, “Borat’s” Razzie wins wouldn’t be an indication of voters’ dislike of the movie, but rather their dislike of Giuliani, whom the film is equally unfavorable towards.

Who do you think will win Razzies this weekend? And do you agree with the targets voters singled out this year? Make or update your predictions here before the results are announced this weekend.

WORST PICTURE

“Music” — 10/3

“Dolittle” — 19/5

“365 Days” — 4/1

“Absolute Proof” — 9/2

“Fantasy Island” — 9/2

WORST ACTOR

Mike Lindell, “Absolute Proof” — 17/5

Robert Downey Jr., “Dolittle” — 37/10

Michele Morrone, “365 Days” — 9/2

Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween” — 9/2

David Spade, “The Wrong Missy” — 9/2

WORST ACTRESS

Kate Hudson, “Music” — 16/5

Katie Holmes, “Brahms: The Boy II”/”The Secret: Dare to Dream” — 4/1

Anna-Maria Sieklucka, “365 Days” — 4/1

Anne Hathaway, “The Last Thing He Wanted”/”The Witches” — 9/2

Lauren Lapkus, “The Wrong Missy” — 9/2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Rudy Giuliani, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 31/10

Shia LaBeouf, “The Tax Collector” — 4/1

Arnold Schwarzenegger, “Iron Mask” — 9/2

Bruce Willis, “Breach”/”Hard Kill”/”Survive the Night” — 9/2

Chevy Chase, “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee” — 9/2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maddie Ziegler, “Music” — 17/5

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” — 39/10

Kristen Wiig, “Wonder Woman 1984” — 4/1

Lucy Hale, “Fantasy Island” — 9/2

Maggie Q, “Fantasy Island” — 9/2

WORST DIRECTOR

Sia, “Music” — 16/5

Stephen Gaghan, “Dolittle” — 39/10

Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, “365 Days” — 4/1

Charles Band, “Barbie and Kendra” — 9/2

Ron Howard, “Hillbilly Elegy” — 9/2

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Dolittle” — 10/3

“365 Days” — 37/10

“Barbie and Kendra” — 9/2

“Hillbilly Elegy” — 9/2

“Fantasy Island” — 9/2

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF, OR SEQUEL

“Dolittle” — 16/5

“Fantasy Island” — 4/1

“365 Days” — 9/2

“Wonder Woman 1984” — 9/2

“Hubie Halloween” — 9/2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 17/5

Robert Downey Jr. and Welsh Accent, “Dolittle” — 19/5

Adam Sandler and Simpleton Voice, “Hubie Halloween” — 4/1

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade, “The Wrong Missy” — 9/2

Harrison Ford and CGI Dog, “Call of the Wild” — 9/2

