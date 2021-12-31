Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge dish ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘The White Lotus,’ tease ‘Legally Blonde 3’

It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon landed the iconic role of Elle Woods in 2001’s classic comedy, “Legally Blonde.” The film turned out to be Witherspoon’s breakout performance as a blockbuster movie star and led the Oscar winner down the path to becoming one of Hollywood’s most influential actors and producers. With a focus on telling female-driven stories on television, film and digital platforms, Witherspoon’s production companies flourished with Oscar-nominated films such as “Wild” and “Gone Girl” as well as Emmy-winning TV series “Big Little Lies” on HBO and “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+.

During a recent interview with Backstage, Witherspoon was joined by her “Legally Blonde” co-star Jennifer Coolidge to discuss their career highs, lows and “Legally Blonde 3.” When asked about “The Morning Show,” Witherspoon revealed she had “no idea what to expect” when she began filming the series with Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston.

“I was just so excited to work with Jen,” Witherspoon recalled. “We hadn’t worked together since we did ‘Friends’ a long, long time ago. It just became perfect. What is journalism now? Where do you get the news and where is it accurate? Then we had all these secular tailwinds helping motivate the project forward with all the scandals and sexual harassment suits inside of every single network, except for maybe one. So it was the perfect time to talk about women in the workplace. It’s a joy to be there and get to say those amazing lines and work with those wonderful actors.”

While her role of Bradley Jackson has been rewarding, Witherspoon admitted it can be exhausting to be so dramatic. “It’s a privilege to be able to play that range dealing with opioid addiction, sexism, racism and homophobia,” she said. “But I will say at the end of seven months of that, or a year, or year and a half, yeah, I was a little tired. It’s like making three or four movies all in a row.”

In addition to discussing her own career, Witherspoon gushed over Coolidge’s recent turn as Tanya McQuoid in “The White Lotus” on HBO. “I loved it so much!” she exclaimed. “It’s such a rich, comedic world. Some of the lines are the greatest lines I’ve heard in so long. All of the characters were sort of deplorable but lovable in the same way. My favorite scene was the fantasy sequence of you throwing the ashes in the water and it’s like a Bo Derek moment.”

“Reese is the keeper of the keys,” Coolidge replied when pressed for information about “Legally Blonde 3.” “I know so little so I can’t wait to hear what Reese has to say.” To that, Witherspoon offered just a tease. “Visiting characters 20 years later to see what’s changed about them and what hasn’t,” she revealed. “The movie was such a feminist movie at the time. Your life doesn’t have to be defined by your romantic relationships, it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments. So it’s interesting to visit characters 20 years later. Mindy Kaling is writing it. They’re in the process of it.”

