Rege-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’) has one chance to steal Josh O’Connor’s Emmy crown: Who will win?

“The Crown” star Josh O’Connor won the Golden Globe. He won the Critics Choice Award. Now he’s the front-runner to win the Emmy for Best Drama Actor, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. Hoping to steal his proverbial crown is Rege-Jean Page, the breakout “Bridgerton” scene-stealer who keeps rising in our racetrack odds. Page is now in second place to take home his first industry award with 5/1 odds, just ahead of O’Connor who enjoys leading 69/20 odds. Who will win? Chime in by making your Emmy predictions at Gold Derby — it’s free and easy.

O’Connor first joined “The Crown” in Season 3 as Prince Charles, but only appeared in a sparse four episodes. His role was greatly expanded in Season 4, so much so that he became the regal series’ new lead male actor, forcing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip down to supporting. Much of Charles’ story this past season centered around his relationship with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin), including their pained marriage and their 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand. Since O’Connor is being replaced next year by Dominic West, this is the Emmys’ last chance to reward him for playing Prince Charles.

Likewise, Page will not return to “Bridgerton” in Season 2 so Emmy voters have this one shot to anoint him with a trophy for the role that made him a household name. The British star takes on the role of Duke of Hastings during Season 1 of the Netflix period romance drama, a love interest for Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne Bassett. “Bridgerton” takes place during London’s high society days of 1813, when debutantes like Daphne are presented at court. As the season progresses, Daphne becomes smitten with the Duke of Hastings and she eventually marries him, only to find out her new husband is keeping a secret from her.

On the recent awards circuit, O’Connor prevailed at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while Page was snubbed everywhere except for SAG. Both men lost the individual SAG trophy to Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), though O’Connor still took home a statue as part of “The Crown’s” ensemble cast.

Last year’s Best Drama Actor winner, Jeremy Strong, isn’t eligible to return since “Succession” took the year off. However, the 2019 champion, Billy Porter, is back in the running for the final season of “Pose.” Other likely Emmy contenders include Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”), Justin Theroux (“The Mosquito Coast”) and Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?