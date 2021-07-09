Emmy contender Renee Elise Goldsberry could join ‘Hamilton’ co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda on this path to EGOT

Renee Elise Goldsberry has three chances to win Emmys this year. She could be nominated for Best Comedy Actress for Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for Disney+’s presentation of “Hamilton,” and Best Narrator for “Voice of Freedom (American Experience).” Winning any of those would bring her three-quarters of the way to EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), and in doing so she’d be walking a similar path to her “Hamilton” co-star and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda first won a Tony for composing the musical “In the Heights” in 2008. Then he won a Grammy in 2009 for the “In the Heights” cast recording. His Emmy came third: he prevailed in 2014 for co-writing the song “Bigger!” for the 67th Tony Awards. Now all he needs is an Oscar to wrap up his grand slam. He already earned a nomination for his original song “How Far I’ll Go” from the animated musical “Moana,” so it might not take him too long to compose his way into the history books (this year he’s already got a new original song in the “In the Heights” movie adaptation).

As with Miranda, Goldsberry’s first two awards were for the same Broadway production, though in the reverse order. First she won a Grammy for the “Hamilton” cast recording in early 2016, and a few months later she claimed her Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. And like Miranda, she could now win her Emmy exactly five years later.

Goldsberry actually came pretty close to winning her Emmy first. Like many other New York actors with ties to the theater, she did a stint on one of the Gotham-based soap operas, “One Life to Live.” She played lawyer Evangeline Williamson for four years and earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 and 2007, but she lost to Gina Tognoni (“Guiding Light”) and then Genie Francis (“General Hospital“). Better late than never, though, and if she wins this year maybe Miranda could write her a movie musical that will win both of them their Oscars.

