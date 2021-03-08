Rhea Seehorn still can’t get awards love for ‘Better Call Saul’ after Critics Choice loss

Another awards show has come and gone and Rhea Seehorn has once again gone home empty-handed. Nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress at the Critics Choice Awards for her performance as mostly-by-the-book attorney Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul,” Seehorn lost to Gillian Anderson for “The Crown” at Sunday’s ceremony. Also nominated in the category were Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”), Janet McTeer (“Ozark”) and Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”).

As bitter as this particular pill is to swallow for “Better Call Saul” fans, it’s unfortunately not completely surprising. Not only has she never won a major award for this performance, she was also in third place in Gold Derby’s odds heading into Sunday’s awards. She trailed two-time nominee Anderson (she was previously nominated for her work on the Starz series “American Gods”), who had been the frontrunner all season and who recently picked up a Golden Globe for her performance as Margaret Thatcher on the Netflix royal drama. Sitting at No. 2 heading into the ceremony was Garner, who has twice won the corresponding Emmy Award for her work on “Ozark.” Like Seehorn, Garner was also nominated for the award two years ago when the honor went to “Westworld” star Thandie Newton.

In Season 5, “Better Call Saul” hinted at and then revealed a somewhat darker side of Kim, and the result was easily Seehorn’s best work yet. It’s true that critics seem to say this same thing every year, but it’s the truth, because while Seehorn has always been the MVP of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off, which chronicles how slippery con man Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becomes criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, Seehorn always finds ways to elevate her performance from the previous season. This year she gave a true standout performance in the penultimate episode of the season, when Kim fearlessly went toe-to-toe with the dangerous and imposing Lalo (Tony Dalton) in order to protect Jimmy.

It’s a shame then that critics, who have long been the biggest champions of not only “Better Call Saul” but also Seehorn’s performance on the AMC drama, didn’t honor her deserving work. Hopefully she will have better luck at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which air Sunday, April 4; Seehorn and the rest of the cast, which includes Odenkirk, Dalton, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando, has been nominated for drama ensemble. And with only one more season of “Better Call Saul” to go, we’re getting down to the wire in terms of chances to recognize this incredibly talented cast.

