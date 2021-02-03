Sigh, the Golden Globes once again snub ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Rhea Seehorn

Another Golden Globe announcement has come and gone and Rhea Seehorn has once again been snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for her performance as Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul.” The Best TV Drama Supporting Actress nominees, announced Wednesday, are are Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”), Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”) and Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”).

There was some good news for “Better Call Saul”: Bob Odenkirk snagged a Best TV Drama Actor bid, his fourth overall and first in three years, after, like Seehorn, getting snubbed at the Emmys.

To be fair, Seehorn’s snub is not entirely shocking since she’s never been nominated before and she was in 10th place in Gold Derby’s odds. But even knowing that the Best Supporting TV Actress race is particularly crowded because the Globes do not separate supporting categories by genre the way other awards shows do, it still stings for fans to see Seehorn overlooked year after year. In Season 5, the show hinted at and then revealed a somewhat darker side of Kim, and the result was easily Seehorn’s best work yet. It’s true that critics seem to say this same thing every year, but it’s the truth, because while Seehorn has always been the MVP of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off, which chronicles how slippery con man Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) becomes criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, Seehorn always finds ways to elevate her performance from the previous year.

So yes, seeing Seehorn snubbed again is plenty frustrating for critics and fans. However, if there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the snub is still not as egregious as the Emmys overlooking her year after year. The HFPA was never as gung-ho about “Breaking Bad” as Emmys voters were; although Bryan Cranston was nominated four times, he only took home the award for Best Drama TV Actor once, for the final season, compared to his four wins and six Emmy nominations. Meanwhile, the series was only nominated for a Globe twice, taking home the award once, also for the show’s final season.

The HFPA has been even less keen on “Better Call Saul” — the show has never been nominated for Best Drama Series and Odenkirk remains the only member of the cast to be nominated; he’s never won. So while Seehorn’s latest snub hurts, especially when it comes after her best work on the series, it likely has less to do with her not being worthy than it does the Hollywood Foreign Press Association simply never taking to the show.

There’s also the simple fact of the matter that the series was eligible for its fifth season, and the HFPA is notorious for honoring shows that are bright, shiny and new. Similarly, the HFPA prefers to honor breakthrough performances, and while the role of Kim Wexler was a breakthrough role for Seehorn, she’s not the young ingenue that the voters tend to go for. Still, knowing all of this likely won’t keep fans from hoping that Seehorn will follow in Cranston’s footsteps and land not just a nomination but a win in her final year of eligibility.

