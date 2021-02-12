Ricky Gervais responds to being our Oscars dream host: ‘That’s not a dream, it’s a nightmare’

Last week Gold Derby offered up our list of dream Oscar hosts for the upcoming 2021 ceremony (remember, the Academy still hasn’t announced if there will even be a host), and one person roared back at us on Twitter for including him. “That’s not a dream, it’s a nightmare,” said that rascal Ricky Gervais when he discovered he was one of our contenders. Others on Tariq Khan‘s list include Billy Crystal, Laverne Cox, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

That’s not a dream, it’s a nightmare 😂 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 8, 2021

The British funnyman is no stranger to emceeing awards shows, as he’s hosted the Golden Globes five times now (2010-12, ’16, ’20). At last year’s ceremony, Gervais’ monologue had the audience of the Beverly Hilton rolling on the floor with his jokes about “pedophile movies” like “Surviving R. Kelley” and … “The Two Popes,” Joe Pesci looking like Baby Yoda, Martin Scorsese being too short to go on theme park rides, Leonardo DiCaprio dating younger women, “Cats” being a box office bomb and Apple running “sweat shots in China.”

However, Gervais has never hosted the Oscars. Perhaps the Academy is too scared to invite the controversial comedian to serve as the ringleader of the biggest awards show in the world? After all, they tend to go with “safe” choices these days like Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres and Hugh Jackman. The last time they hired someone on the riskier side was Seth MacFarlane in 2013, and he received mostly negative reviews.

Gervais is a former two-time Golden Globe winner for producing and acting in the original British TV show “The Office” (2004). At the Emmys, he took home one for producing the American version of “The Office” in 2006 and another for starring in “Extras” in 2007. In one of the most hilarious Emmy moments ever, Gervais was not on-hand to accept the trophy for “Extras” so presenters Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert gave it to their friend Steve Carell (“The Office”). A year later, the joke was paid off when Gervais tried to take his statuette back from Carell, a perennial Emmy loser, but he hilariously refused.

We’re not alone in wanting Gervais to host the 2021 Oscars. Here’s just a sampling of responses from his many Twitter fans who back our plea:

Beverly carver: After all the wokeness I think you’d be brilliant. Some are so up themselves they need to be brought down to earth.

Ilona257: That would be awesome!! The Ricky Horror Picture Show.

Neil: The one and only time I’d watch the Oscars.

Cathy Carside: Aww…You know that you’re the best host & the one that the world will always tune into!

Valerie81360: But you’re the only reason to watch that show. But I get it.

Guilherme Rodrigues: Just do it, GOAT!

Kathleen: Our dream, your nightmare…take one for the team.

Darren: Do it! Would be the funniest Oscars, ever.

Le dauphin: People might actually watch it.

