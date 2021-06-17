Rita Moreno clarifies her defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘In the Heights’

One day after Rita Moreno defended “In the Heights” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda against criticism that the new musical adaptation failed to accurately represent the Afro-Latino community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning star has clarified her remarks.

“I’m incredibly disappointed with myself. While making a statement in defense of Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Colbert show last night, I was clearly dismissive of black lives that matter in our Latin community. It is so easy to forget how celebration for some is lament for others,” she said. “In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In the Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks.”

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Moreno told host Stephen Colbert that she felt Miranda was being wrongly targeted for the lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation in “In the Heights.”

“You can never do right, it seems,” Moreno said when asked about Miranda and the criticism against him. Later in the show, she added “I’m simply saying, can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone? There’s a lot of people who are Puerto Rican who are also from Guatemala who are dark and who are also fair. We are all colors in Puerto Rico. This is how it is. It would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with that and left it alone, just for now. They’re really attacking the wrong person.”

Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, and Leslie Grace, “In the Heights” debuted last week in theaters and on HBO Max. The show originally won Best Musical at the Tony Awards and helped launch Miranda to national prominence after its Broadway debut in 2008. But despite strong reviews for the movie musical, there was a loud online pushback against its portrayal of the Afro-Latino community in Washington Heights. A video produced by The Root went viral over the weekend, leading Miranda himself to issue a statement of apology to those who didn’t feel “sufficiently represented.”

“I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback. I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short.”

