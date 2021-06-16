Rita Moreno defends Lin-Manuel Miranda against ‘In the Heights’ colorism criticism

Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actress Rita Moreno has come out in defense of “In the Heights” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda after the highly acclaimed musical was criticized for not accurately depicting the Afro-Latino community in Washington Heights.

“You can never do right, it seems,” Moreno told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.” “This is the man who literally has brought Latino-ness and Puerto Rican-ness to America. I couldn’t do it. I mean, I would love to say I did, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel has done that, really single-handedly and I was thrilled to pieces and I’m proud that he produced my documentary.” (Moreno is the subject of a new film, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It,” out in theaters this week.)

After Colbert suggested she might understand the criticism against “In the Heights,” but felt putting the blame on Miranda was misplaced, Moreno said, “Well, I’m simply saying, can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone? There’s a lot of people who are Puerto Rican who are also from Guatemala who are dark and who are also fair. We are all colors in Puerto Rico. This is how it is. It would be so nice if they hadn’t come up with that and left it alone, just for now. They’re really attacking the wrong person.”

“In the Heights” became embroiled in controversy over colorism on Sunday, when a video produced by The Root that questioned why there wasn’t enough dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation in the film went viral online. Just over 24 hours later, Miranda responded to the growing criticism with a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles,” Miranda wrote. “I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback. I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short.”

Miranda added that he was “truly sorry” and that he was “learning from the feedback.”

“I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening,” he wrote.

In an interview on Tuesday with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show,” Miranda reiterated that he intended to process the feedback.

“I can’t legislate how people feel,” Miranda said at one point during the interview. “All I want is for this neighborhood to feel seen. And if there’s a segment of it that doesn’t feel seen and they’re saying that, you have to acknowledge that and let it in. All I can do is learn from it and promise to do better.”

“In the Heights” stars a number of BIPOC actors, including lead stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, and Leslie Grace, who is Afro-Latino.

Moreno, who turns 90 later this year, won an Oscar for playing Anita in the iconic musical “West Side Story.” For the remake, which is directed by Steven Spielberg, Moreno is an executive producer and also co-stars as Valentina, a reconceived version of Doc, the owner of the neighborhood’s corner store where Tony (played in the new film by Ansel Elgort) works. The musical is due out in theaters in December.

“I’m not a person who thinks of legacy,” Moreno told Gold Derby this year. “The truth is, you don’t start out wanting to become a legacy. That isn’t the goal. You’re not starting out to be a representative of anything. You just want to be an actress, and you want to be in the movies. I just wanted to be in the movies. All of these added things are kind of a mystery to me because I don’t see myself that way. Let’s just say that.”

