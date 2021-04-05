Oscar nominee profile: Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’) would make history twice with Best Actor win

Riz Ahmed just made Oscar history twice over with his Best Actor bid for performance as Ruben Stone in “Sound of Metal.” He’s the first performer of Pakistani descent to receive recognition in any acting category and the first Muslim leading actor contender. His Oscar nominations comes after contending for the four major precursors, Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG and BAFTA.

Ahmed’s competition: Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”). With Yeun nominated alongside Ahmed, this marks the first instance of multiple lead performers of Asian descent nominated in the same year in the academy’s 93-year history. Boseman joins the two actors in receiving their first nominations this year. This is Hopkins’s sixth and Oldman’s third; both are previous Best Actor champs.

Ahmed fully immersed himself into the role of Ruben to prepare for “Sound of Metal.” As the film tells the story of a heavy metal drummer who suddenly loses his hearing, he learned how to play drums and how to communicate in American Sign Language. The actor plays Ruben as a hardened figure, struggling to accept the reality of his situation as a newly-deaf person. We follow Ruben through the peaks and valleys of his experience at a sober house for the deaf and his time out in the real world, eventually reaching a level of stillness, with Ahmed portraying this acceptance process with great sensitivity.

Beyond Ahmed’s Best Actor nomination it was a strong showing for “Sound of Metal” at this year’s Oscars, landing six total nominations including Best Picture. Other bids include Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci (as Ruben’s mentor, Joe), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Sound. While some prognosticators wondered if this indie film would capture the attention of the academy, the broad support overall shows that it resonated in a profound way.

Winning the Oscar would make Ahmed the third actor of Asian descent to win Best Actor, following in the footsteps of Yul Brynner in “The King and I” (1956) and Ben Kingsley in “Gandhi” (1982). He would be the second Muslim to win for acting, after Mahershala Ali‘s two Best Supporting Actor victories for “Moonlight” (2016) and “Green Book” (2018).

