Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 1st few presenters and performers for 2021 ceremony on October 30

Who will be inducting the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s newest members this month? HBO has announced the first few presenters and performers slated for the event on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Foo Fighters will be inducted by Paul McCartney.

The Go-Go’s will be inducted by Drew Barrymore.

Carole King will be inducted by Taylor Swift with performances by Jennifer Hudson and Swift.

Tina Turner will be inducted by Angela Bassett with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. and Bryan Adams.

Clarence Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award presented by Lionel Richie.

Another announcement will be made soon about presenters and performers for the other 2021 inductees JAY-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

The 2021 ceremony will air on HBO Max beginning November 20. The event is produced by Tenth Planet Production; executive producers, Joel Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman, co-executive producer Rick Austin and director Gallen.

