RSVP now for May 19: TV animation producers for ‘Archer,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘The Great North,’ ‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Solar Opposites’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Seven top TV animation producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 19, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a group chat with Charles and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Archer”: Casey Willis



Willis is an Emmy winner among four career nominations.

“Big Mouth”: Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett



Levin and Flackett are both two-time Emmy nominees.

“Bob’s Burgers” and “The Great North”: Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin



The sisters are Emmy winners among seven career nominations.

“Harley Quinn”: Patrick Schumacker



Schumacker’s career has included “Powerless,” “iZombie,” “Surviving Jack” and “Cougar Town.”

“Solar Opposites”: Mike McMahan



McMahan is a two-time Emmy winner for “Rick and Morty.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions