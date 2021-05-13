RSVP now for May 21: TV casting directors for ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Industry,’ ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Young Rock’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top TV casting directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Friday, May 21, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the group together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Bridgerton”: Kelly Valentine Hendry



Hendry’s career has included “Brave New World,” “Grantchester,” “Episodes” and “Broadchurch.”

“I May Destroy You” and “Industry”: Julie Harkin



Harkin’s career has included “War of the Worlds,” “Dublin Murders,” “Aeronauts” and “Prime Suspect 1973.”

“The Mosquito Coast”: Victoria Thomas



Thomas is an Emmy winner for “Watchmen” and was nominated for “Insecure” and “Roots.” Other projects have included “The Morning Show,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Leftovers.”

“Ted Lasso”: Theo Park



Downe’s career has included “The Hustle,” “Vanity Fair,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and “Paddington.”

“Young Rock”: Michael Nicolo



Nicolo was an Emmy nominee for “New Girl.” Other projects have included “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Veronica Mars” and “Lethal Weapon.”

