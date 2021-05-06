RSVP now for May 17: TV cinematographers for ‘Halston,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘P-Valley,’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, May 17, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a group chat with Christopher and all of the group together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Halston”: Tim Ives



Ives was a two-time Emmy nominee for “Stranger Things.” Other projects have included “Fosse/Verdon,” “Girls” and “House of Cards.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: Stuart Biddlecombe



Biddlecombe’s career has included “Call the Midwife,” “Doctor Who,” “Hidden” and “Sherlock.”

“Mare of Easttown”: Ben Richardson



Richardson’s career has included “Yellowstone,” “The Chi,” “Sand Castle” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

“P-Valley”: Richard Vialet



Vialet’s career has included “Insight,” “American Soul,” “Nobody’s Fool” and “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.”

“The Underground Railroad”: James Laxton



Laxton was an Oscar nominee for “Moonlight.” Other projects have included “Black Monday,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Youth.”

