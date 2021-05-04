RSVP now for May 11: TV costume designers for ‘Genius: Aretha,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Small Axe,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘The Undoing’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top TV costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 11, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a group chat with Christopher and all of the group together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Genius: Aretha”: Jennifer Bryan



Bryan was a CDG nominee for “Breaking Bad.” Other projects have included “Better Call Saul,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “The Originals” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Gabriele Binder



Binder is a CDG winner for “The Queen’s Gambit.” Other projects have included “Never Look Away,” “Back on Track,” “In the Land of Blood and Honey” and “The Lives of Others.”

“Small Axe”: Jacqueline Durran



Durran is an Oscar winner for “Little Women” and “Anna Karenina.” She was also nominated for “Beauty and the Beast,” “Darkest Hour,” “Mr. Turner,” “Atonement” and “Pride and Prejudice.”

“Star Trek: Discovery”: Gersha Phillips



Phillips was a CDG nominee for “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Short Treks.” Other projects have included “Harley and the Davidsons,” “Miles Ahead,” “The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe” and “House of Cards.”

“The Undoing”: Signe Sejlund



Sejlund’s career has included “Bird Box,” “The Night Manager,” “Serena” and “Bobby.”

