RSVP now for May 24: TV directors for ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Solos,’ ‘Unpregnant’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four top TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, May 24, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a group chat with Rob and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Bridgerton”: Julie Anne Robinson



Robinson’s career has included “Castle Rock,” “The Good Place,” “Masters of Sex” and “Orange is the New Black.”

“Pose”: Steven Canals



Canals was an Emmy nominee for producing “Pose.” Other projects have included “Afuera,” “Dead of Summer” and “Saving Jane.”

“Solos”: David Weil



Weil’s career has included “Invasion,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Hunters.”

“Unpregnant”: Rachel Lee Goldenberg



Goldenberg is an Emmy winner for “Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.” Other projects have included “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” “Divorce” and “Man Seeking Woman.”

