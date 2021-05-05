RSVP now for May 12: TV directors for ‘Coyote,’ ‘The Daily Show,’ ‘Mahalia,’ ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘The Undoing’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top TV directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 12, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Coyote”: Michelle MacLaren



MacLaren won two Emmys for producing “Breaking Bad” and received four other nominations. Other projects have included “The Morning Show,” “Better Call Saul,” “Westworld” and “Game of Thrones.”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: David Paul Meyer



Meyer was nominated at the Emmys for producing and directing “The Daily Show.” He has also directed comedy specials for Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper.

“Mahalia”: Kenny Leon



Leon was an Emmy nominee for “American Son” and “Hairspray Live.” Other TV projects have included “The Wiz Live,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Private Practice.” He won a Tony Award for directing “A Raisin in the Sun.”

“Queen Sugar”: Lisa France



France’s career has included “A Christmas Mission,” “Her Secret Family Killer,” “Her Boyfriend’s Secret,” “Love and Suicide” and “Anne B. Real.”

“The Undoing”: Susanne Bier



Bier is an Emmy winner for “The Night Manager.” Other projects have included “Bird Box,” “Serena,” “A Second Chance,” “Things We Lost in the Fire” and “After the Wedding.”

