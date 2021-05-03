RSVP now for May 10: TV documentary directors for ‘Framing Britney Spears,’ ‘Heaven’s Gate,’ ‘High on the Hog,’ ‘Seduced,’ ‘The Year Earth Changed’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Six top TV documentary directors will reveal details behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, May 10, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Framing Britney Spears”: Samantha Stark



Stark was a News Emmy nominee for “Coming Out.” Other projects have included “They Get Brave,” “Balaraba,” “Hard Left” and “The Education of T.M. Landry.”

“Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults”: J. Clay Tweel



Tweel’s career has included “The Innocent Man,” “Out of Omaha,” “Gleason” and “Finders Keepers.”

“High on the Hog”: Roger Ross Williams



Williams is an Oscar winner for “Music by Prudence” and was nominated for “Life, Animated.” He is an Emmy winner for “The Apollo” and was nominated for “Traveling While Black.”

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult”: Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner



Peck and Lessner were Emmy nominees for “Brave Miss World.” Peck also directed “Shut Up and Sing.” Lessner also directed “Night Bites: Women and Their Vampires.”

“The Year Earth Changed”: Tom Beard



Beard’s career has included “The Last Ascent,” “21st Century Race for Space,” “Saving Africa’s Elephants” and “Britain’s Whale Hunters.”

